Aer Lingus delays Manchester transatlantic flights launch to September

Aer Lingus is delaying the launch of transatlantic services from Manchester Airport in Britain in the face of ongoing travel curbs.

The Irish airline plans to fly to New York JFK, Orlando in Florida and Barbados from Manchester this year, using aircraft originally earmarked for the Republic.

Aer Lingus said on Wednesday that it would delay the launch of the two US routes to September 30th from their original scheduled start date of July 29th.

The airline added that it intends to launch the Manchester-Barbados service as planned on October 20th.

US restrictions on travel from Europe remain in place, although there are efforts to reopen transatlantic flying.

Apologised

The carrier apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused. “Our dedicated teams are contacting customers directly and offering a full refund, re-accommodation on an alternative service or the option of a voucher with an additional 10 per cent, for use across the Aer Lingus network over the next five years,” said a statement.