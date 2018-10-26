Aer Lingus announces new routes for Cork Airport

Aer Lingus has announced that it is to operate new routes from Cork to Dubrovnik and Nice from next summer.

Dubrovnik is in southern Croatia and fronts the Adriatic Sea, while Nice remains one of the leading summer hotspots in the south of France.

Aer Lingus is the largest airline operating at Cork Airport, both in terms of frequency of flights and seat capacity. Across the year, it operates flights from Cork Airport to 23 destinations.

Next summer, it will increase capacity from Cork to 1,063,000 seats, which will be up 4 per cent on last summer.

Cork Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy said Nice and Dubrovnik would prove “very popular” with passengers.

“We are working extremely hard with our airline partners to further grow and expand choice from Cork Airport and this announcement brings to seven the number of new destinations announced in as many weeks for next summer,” he said.

“We are forecasting overall passenger growth of 7 per cent in 2019 which, despite Brexit, will demonstrate a strong performance once again next year.”

Aer Lingus’ Cork-Dubrovnik service begins on May 4th and will be operated by A320 aircraft every Tuesday and Saturday. The Cork-Nice service begins on May 1st and will be operated by A320 aircraft every Wednesday and Sunday.