Aer Lingus and Ryanair seek would-be pilots for training programmes

The closing date to apply to train to become a trainee pilot at Aer Lingus is fast approaching.

The airline, which is particularly focused on taking on more female pilots for its training programme, said the deadline for applications was Monday, July 8th.

The company’s pilot training programme, which takes approximately 18 months to complete, is fully funded by Aer Lingus.

In related news, Ryanair has announced a new partnership with British company VA Airline Training to train pilots.

Professional pilots

Would-be pilots undertaking the VA programme are trained using Ryanair procedures with an expected 300 individuals expected to be assessed and trained over the next three years.

“This new Ryanair-VA Airline Training programme will provide a steady pipeline of talented and professional pilots from around Europe to meet the needs of our growing network,” said the airline’s head of crew training captain, Senan O’Shea.

“Ryanair will hire up to 1,000 pilots per annum over the course of the next five years and our pilots can look forward to unmatched opportunities flying with the world’s number-one international airline,” he added.