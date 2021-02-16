Aaron Forde named as new Shannon Group chairman

Aaron Forde, former chief executive of food business Aurivo, is poised to become chairman of the State company that owns Shannon Airport.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, said on Tuesday the Government had chosen Mr Forde as the new chairman of Shannon Group, responsible for the midwestern airport, a property business and tourist attractions, including Bunratty Castle in Co Clare.

“Mr Forde is expected to take up the five-year appointment following his appearance before the Oireachtas committee on transport and communications networks,” the Minister said.

For 16 years until 2019, Mr Forde was chief executive of Aurivo, the co-operative-owned maker of Donegal Creameries Milk and Connacht Gold spreads, among other products.

He was chairman of Ornua, best known for Kerrygold butter, from 2013 to 2019, as well as the Sligo Economic Forum and the external advisory board of the Institute of Technology, Sligo.

Mr Forde succeeds Rose Hynes, whose term as chairwoman ended in August 2020.

Mr Ryan said he was pleased that Mr Forde had accepted the appointment at a challenging time for air travel.

Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State, added that as someone from the west of Ireland, Mr Forde had “a deep understanding of the challenges and needs of the region”.