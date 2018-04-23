€900m loan to Alitalia may constitute State aid - European Commission

Brussels is investigating whether €900 million in bridging loans to Alitalia from the Italian government were illegal under Europe’s state aid rules.

The Italian airline filed for bankruptcy on May 2nd 2017 and was provided with two loans from the national government - €600 million in May and a further €300 million in October.

The European Commission announced its probe on Monday. It will investigate concerns that the loans were not repaid within six months and may have been larger than necessary.

Margrethe Vestager, EU competition commissioner said: “The commission has a duty to make sure that loans given to companies by Member States are in line with the EU rules on state aid. We will investigate whether this is the case for Alitalia.”

There is no deadline to complete the investigation. Any illegal state aid would need to be repaid.

“The Commission’s current view is that the State loan may constitute State aid. It will now investigate further whether the loan satisfies the conditions under the Guidelines,” a statement said.

At the time of entering bankruptcy Alitalia was losing around €1 million a day and risked running out of money within the month.

Rival airlines including Lufthansa and Norwegian Air showed little interest in buying Alitalia and creditors refused to lend more money, thus adding pressure to the government to find a way to save the flag carrier.

However, the government ruled out renationalising Alitalia, an airline that was once a symbol of Italy’s post-war economic boom but more recently struggled to compete at home against low-cost carriers Ryanair and EasyJet.

Under EU State aid rules, public interventions in favour of companies may sidestep the rules if the deal is made on terms that a private operator would have accepted under market conditions. If that isn't the case, and an economic advantage as a result of the loan on Alitalia's part is found, it may be considered state aid on the basis that it is a benefit the company's competitors do not have.