30% Avolon stake acquired by ORIX for €1.9bn

Aircraft lessor Avolon confirmed on Wednesday that a Japanese conglomerate had acquired 30 per cent of the company for $2.2 billion (€1.9 billion).

Through its aviation subsidiary, ORIX Corporation agreed to acquire a minority stake from Bohai Capital, the subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate HNA that’s in the process of unwinding a global acquisition spree on the back of its substantial debt load.

ORIX’s acquisition implies a $23.7 billion valuation for the Irish aircraft lessor which, at the end of the second quarter this year, owned and managed 562 aircraft.

“ORIX is a strong, investment grade institution with a proven track record in the leasing sector over multiple industry cycles. We are delighted to welcome ORIX as a shareholder alongside Bohai,” said Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon chief executive.

Corporate governance

The transaction will see Bohai and ORIX implement a new shareholder agreement which includes “significant protections for the minority shareholder”. The revised Avolon will be comprised of two ORIX directors, three Bohai directors, Mr Slattery and one independent director when the transaction completes.

Mr Slattery noted the company’s new shareholder will accelerate the group’s momentum toward an investment grade rating, “a key objective” for the business.

ORIX Aviation, the subsidiary acquiring the Avolon stake, is headquartered in Dublin with $10 billion of aircraft assets under management. In the 12 months to the end of March 2018 it bought, sold or leased over 100 aircraft. Its parent company operates a diverse portfolio of businesses including financial services, energy, ship and aircraft and real estate services.

In its statement ORIX said it aims to achieve sustainable long term growth of its own aviation business “by way of strengthening its access to the manufacturer order positions that Avolon holds” while also expanding its aircraft leasing business universe.

Planemaker Boeing forecasts the volume of commercial aircraft to rise from 24,400 in 2017 to 48,540 in 2037 with passenger traffic growing by an average 4.7 per cent per year. ORIX expects economic growth coupled with the rise in low-cost carriers to buoy global demand for aircraft and particularly leased aircraft with around 40 per cent of the current commercial aircraft fleet operated under leases.

The transaction, subject to approvals, is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of this year.