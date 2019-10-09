200 Aer Lingus jobs in doubt as it moves to outsource catering

Aer Lingus will begin talks with unions representing more than 200 catering staff whose jobs are in doubt because the airline plans to sub contract the work to another company.

The Irish carrier has told staff who work in providing food and drinks for its in-flight catering services that it intends to hire an independent company to provide this from next summer.

Aer Lingus told the 250 workers that it will begin consultations with their trade union representatives on its plans in coming weeks “This process will involve detailed discussion of a range of options that will be available to catering staff,” the airline said in a bulletin to workers.

Aer Lingus did not comment on the plans or the likely options available to the workers involved.

However, these could include transferring to the business to which the airline is sub-contracting the service, redeployment within Aer Lingus or voluntary redundancy.

Aer Lingus also said that the new catering provider will need the same number of workers as the division that now provides the service.

The airline explained that the lease on the building in Dublin Airport that it uses for the catering service is due to end.

It also pointed out that few airlines actually provide this service themselves. Most in the industry sub-contract the work other companies that specialise in the field.

Trade union Siptu, which represents catering staff, expressed concern at the news and said that it opposed redundancies at the airline.

Aer Lingus said that it was committed to speaking to catering workers about its plans over the coming weeks.