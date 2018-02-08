Touchdown for Irishman, Philip Lane makes the last two and a Netflix-free zone

The markets had an up and down day on Wednesday but nothing compared to the last few sessions. We will be keeping a close eye on what transpires today.

To start Thursday off with a good news story Charlie Taylor tells us of Irishman Aidan Kehoe who has sold his New York-based technology company to Stephen Ross, owner of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins for a reported $30 million (€24.3 million).

Bookmaker and Paddy Power co-founder David Power is retiring from the business following next month’s Cheltenham jumps’ racing festival, reports Barry O’Halloran.

Representatives of the Dáil Committee on Budgetary Oversight arrived in Washington this week for meetings with members of congress and the Congressional Budget Office as Ireland’s Parliamentary Budget Office prepares to ramp up activity, reports Suzanne Lynch from Washington.

MML Capital Partners Ireland (MML), an Enterprise Ireland-backed fund, has invested up to €12 million for a controlling stake in tour operator Travel Department. Charlie Taylor has the details.

Governor of the Irish Central Bank, Philip Lane, faces only one other candidate in the race to become vice-president of the European Central Bank. Paddy Smyth reports from Brussels.

Charlie also reports that Pilot Photonics, a spin-out company built on more than a decade’s work by research teams at Dublin City University and the Tyndall National Institute in Cork, has raised almost €1 million in funding.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly column, laments the fact that it might be 2024 before she gets to watch Netflix from the comfort of her own couch and wonders how did we make such a hames of the whole broadband thing.

Cantillon sounds a note of caution when it comes to celebrating the latest stellar GDP figures.

“Imagine Johnny Sexton’s winning kick in 3D on your kitchen countertop.” Chris Horn does some crystal-ball gazing.

Ciara O’Brien reviews the Amazon Echo Plus, yours for just 150 euro.

Don’t miss the news that matters to you, sign up for the Business Today digest.