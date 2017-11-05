This Week: The events lined up in the business world

MONDAY

Results: Avis Budget Group, Horizon Pharma, Jones Lang LaSalle, Mylan.

Indicators: Irish Industrial production (Sep); Euro-zone composite, services PMI (Oct), PPI (Sep); UK new car sales (Oct); German factory orders (Sep), composite, services PMI (Oct).

Meetings: Make:Shift Ireland one-day conference on disruptive innovation (The Helix, DCU, Dublin 9), The Web Summit (Lisbon, Portugal).

Two years after leaving its Irish home under a cloud of discontent, the Web Summit’s ongoing appeal is incontrovertible.

Organisers proudly maintain the event has become the “largest technology conference in the world” – none before “has ever grown so large so fast”.

In the sunshine of its new Lisbon home (temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees during the week), an anticipated 60,000 people will pass through its doors, soaking up all the sector has to offer.

There is a lot to whet the appetites of those bent on attending this “Davos for geeks”, so much so that last month it was reported the tech stronghold had even developed the sort of ticket-touting problems normally reserved for rock bands. Sell-on prices duly soared to about 130 times face value.

Among 1,000 speakers over the three-day schedule are Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman, Intel chief executive Brian Krzanich, the co-founder of Tinder Sean Rad, Microsoft president Brad Smith, and William Shu, chief executive of Deliveroo.

Outside of the web sphere, ticketholders will also have the opportunity to hear from former US vice-president Al Gore, UN secretary general António Guterres, former French president François Hollande, and Meng Hongwei, president of Interpol.

TUESDAY

Results: AP Moller-Maersk, Associated British Foods, Trip Advisor, Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Indicators: Euro-zone retail PMI (Oct), retail sales (Sep); UK house price index (Oct); German industrial production (Sep), construction PMI (Oct); US economic optimism (Nov).

Meetings: ESRI Growing Up in Ireland 2017 conference (Croke Park, Dublin 3)

WEDNESDAY

Results: Forterra, Heidelberg Cement, Symrise, Wienerberger, Wizz Air Holdings, Marriott International.

Indicators: Irish residential property prices (Sep), new car sales (Oct).

Meetings: ECB non-monetary policy meeting; Taking Care of Business free Government-organised event is aimed at those starting businesses (Dublin Castle, Dublin 2); Institute for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (ISBE) Conference (Europa Hotel, Belfast).

In the run-up to its 2017 conference in Belfast (Wednesday and Thursday), the Institute for Small Business and Entrepreneurship asked its audience to consider the theme of borders, prosperity and entrepreneurial responses.

Since its launch 40 years ago, it said, the world has seen many changes, with “borders, physical and intangible, easing and even falling completely”.

“Some recent developments however – for example, the United Kingdom’s vote to leave the European Union – suggest that not everyone is at ease with a borderless society or economy.”

Belfast is an appropriate venue for this anniversary conference where the rumblings of Brexit, and how to tackle its challenges, will be debated.

“How might small-to medium-sized businesses continue to thrive if access to opportunities is being continually constrained because of ‘bordered’ thinking?”

To guide attendees in exploring these questions, and others, are key note speakers Barbara Orser, Deloitte professor in the management of growth enterprises; Neil Gibson, chief economist at EY Ireland and actor James Nesbitt.

Over four decades, the annual conference has hosted delegates from academia, business practice, policy and support. This year it expects to see over 400 attendees from more than 40 countries.

THURSDAY

Results: Buzzi Unicem, Deutsche Post DHL, News Corp, Perrigo, Time, Walt Disney.

Indicators: Irish inflation (Oct); German imports and exports (Sep).

Meetings: Design Leaders Conference (Light House Cinema, Smithfield, Dublin 7); Kilkenomics Festival blending economics and comedy (various venues, Kilkenny); Export Summit 2017 (Clayton Hotel, Galway).

Friday

Results: JC Penney.

Indicators: Irish consumer confidence (Oct); UK construction output (Sep), manufacturing, industrial production (Sep).

Meetings: Nevin Economic Research Institute (NERI) annual Dónal Nevin lecture (CWU Conference Centre, North Circular Road, Dublin 1); Ceres Conference for women in agribusiness sector (Convention Centre Dublin); Small Firms Association annual lunch (Mansion House, Dublin 2).