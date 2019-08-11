This Week: August 12th

Monday

Results: Trinity Biotech.

Indicators: US consumer inflation expectations (Jul).

Meetings: IT Nation Evolve Meeting business owners’ networking event (Hilton, Kilmainham, Dublin).

Tuesday

Indicators: Euro zone economic sentiment index (Aug); UK unemployment (Jun), average earnings (Jun), labour productivity (Q2); German economic sentiment index (Aug), current conditions (Aug), inflation (Jul); US business optimism index (Jul), inflation (Jul).

Wednesday

Results: IPL Plastics.

Indicators: Irish residential property price index (Jun); euro zone GDP growth rate (Q2), industrial production (Jun), employment change (Q2); UK inflation (Jul), PPI input and output (Jul), retail price index (Jul); German GDP growth flash (Q2); US export and import prices (Jul).

Property price data on Wednesday will give a summary of just how far the Irish market has come in the first half of 2019, and possibly lend some hints on where it may be going.

Earlier this month, an analysis of official statistics showed the average price at which dwellings sold in the first half of the year was about 4 per cent higher than the same period in 2018. That conclusion is something that may or may not be confirmed this week.

The numbers were crunched by Perfect Property, the property website, which also reported that homes in over half of counties sold for more than their original asking prices.

How have things been progressing? The Central Statistics Office residential index for the same midway point in 2018 showed overall values had risen by 12 per cent over the 12-month period. In May this year, the CSO said the national increase for the same duration was just 2.8 per cent.

This slowing of the market – a continued focus of debate given the Republic’s status as one of the strongest-growing European economies coupled with the inability of most young people to approach the ladder let alone get a foot on it – is generally considered a good thing.

In January, data pointed to property price increases growing at their slowest rate in over two years.

Three months later, however, more grim reading for would-be buyers claimed that in Dublin at least homes had reached the unattainable cost of over nine times the average salary.

Thursday

Results: Alibaba Group.

Indicators: Irish exports and imports (Jun); UK retail sales (Jul); US retail sales (Jul), industrial and manufacturing production (Jul), business inventories (Jun), housing market index (Aug).

Meetings: Learn Inbound Conference for digital marketing (Aviva Stadium, Dublin 4).

In the depths of the August wilderness, Learn Inbound hosts its fifth annual conference on digital marketing. It is bold timing but one might say a marketing coup in itself – in this world of skills shortages, gatherings of hundreds of digital experts cannot be ignored.

Its organisers claim the two-day event will put 20 industry leaders in front of about 500 attendees.

“The future of digital marketing in Ireland is bright, with some caveats,” organisers said ahead of the conference. “The skills shortage companies perceive looks like it’ll remain a challenge for some time to come as competition for talent heats up.

“Second, few aspects of digital marketing are still in their infancy. Social media, for example, has evolved into a complex channel of its own. Ireland’s marketers need to adopt an attitude of non-stop learning to stay current with new trends and best practice.”

Those who aim to help with that from the stage include April Dunford, founder of Ambient Strategy and expert in market strategy; Dennis Yu, chief technology officer of BlitzMetrics, a digital marketing company working with schools and young adults; and Els Aerts, co-founder of AG Consult who has been working in the field of improved online experiences based on user research since 2001.

While much of the business world is on holiday, this host of speakers will examine and debate everything from copywriting, analytics, conversion rate optimisation, social media and ecommerce.

Friday

Indicators: Euro zone balance of trade (Jun).

Meetings: Dublin Chamber’s Business Owners’ Network event (Dublin Chamber, 7 Clare Street, Dublin 2).