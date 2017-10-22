The major business events coming up in the week ahead

Monday

Results: Hasbro.

Indicators: Euro zone consumer confidence flash (Oct); UK business optimism index (Q4), industrial trends orders (Oct); US home prices (Aug).

Meetings: CPL Resources AGM and EGM (Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2); HSE and eHealth Ireland’s Innovation Showcase on eHealth projects in Ireland (Dublin Castle, Dublin 2).

Tuesday

Results: Whitbread, Caterpillar, General Motors, JetBlue, McDonald’s, Tesla, Whirlpool.

Indicators: Irish overseas travel (July to Sept); Euro zone composite, services and manufacturing PMI flash (Oct); German composite, services and manufacturing PMI flash (Oct); US composite, services and manufacturing PMI flash (Oct).

Meetings: Cyber Threat Summit 2017 (The Helix, DCU, Dublin 9); Industry Research & Development Group (IRDG) annual conference (Croke Park, Dublin 3).

Industry Research & Development Group conference

It is difficult to talk about industry these days without talking about innovation. That wasn’t always the case. A quarter of a century ago the Industry Research & Development Group was formed by a group of businessmen keen to agitate for more attention, and funding opportunities, for innovation.

Its annual conference on Tuesday, which expects to attract about 400 people, will celebrate that achievement and pay tribute to its nine founding companies – which include Glen Dimplex, Kerry Group, Diageo, Bord na Móna and Analog Devices.

“Our sole focus is research and innovation, that’s it. We don’t do anything else. A lot of other organisations do a bit in that area but this is our sole focus,” managing director Denis Hayes says ahead of its “Leading innovation in business growth” themed event.

“In terms of incentives for R&D in Ireland, if you look back, it was probably a barren landscape 25 years ago. Now there is a lot of support, both State and European.”

Speakers on Tuesday will include the Tánaiste, Frances Fitzgerald; Martin Curley, head of global digital practice at MasterCard; Marie Moynihan, senior vice-president of global talent acquisition at Dell EMC; and Albert McQuaid, chief innovation officer at Kerry.

“In Ireland, we have had a lot of really good policy development. We are a very open economy and despite some of the criticism we have a really good education system and a lot of our workforce are qualified to graduate level and beyond,” said Hayes. “But we live in a competitive world and it’s getting more competitive. We don’t know what’s around the corner.”

Wednesday

Results: Boeing, Lufthansa, Brinks, Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper Snapple, Visa, International Paper, Metro Bank.

Indicators: UK GDP (Q3), mortgage approvals (Sep); German business climate (Oct), expectations (Oct), current conditions (Oct); US house price index (Aug), new home sales (Sep).

Meetings: Tyndall Technology Days: Innovation for Industry tech conference (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Co Cork); Data at the Heart of Healthcare seminar on industry analytics (Royal College of Physicians, Kildare Street, Dublin 2).

Thursday

Results: C&C, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Intel, Trinity Biotech, DSV, Norwegian Air, Saint-Gobain Group, Alphabet, Amazon, American Airlines, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Boston Scientific, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chubb, Expedia, Ford, Hilton, Microsoft, Twitter, UPS, Xerox.

Indicators: Euro zone loan growth (Sep); German consumer confidence (Nov).

Meetings: ECB interest rate decision; Uprise Festival on technology (RDS, Dublin 4); Ibec HR Leadership Summit (Croke Park Conference Centre, Dublin 3); EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards (City West, Dublin).

EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

This Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

Around 1,500 business leaders from across Ireland will come together for the gala awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of its 24 finalists.

The business awards programme is divided into three categories – emerging, industry and international – with eight finalists chosen per category. The final 24 have been selected by an independent panel of judges made up of former winners.

EY estimates that the awards’ 470-plus alumni entrepreneurs today employ more than 183,200 people and have generated more than €18.6 billion in revenue.

“Over the past 20 years, EY has had the privilege of recognising the integral part entrepreneurs play in creating value and employment on the island of Ireland through the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme,” said partner Kevin McLoughlin.

“Spread across 10 different sectors, our finalists are reflective of the strength and diversity in Irish business.”

This year the event has eight female finalists, the highest number yet.

“We look forward to these trends of diversity continuing to grow over the coming years with new sectors emerging and a growing number of female-led businesses making an impact across the island,” said Mr McLoughlin.

Friday

Results: IAG, Merck, Aon, Colgate Palmolive, Exxon Mobil.

Indicators: Irish retail sales (Sep); UK nationwide housing prices (Oct); US GDP (Q3).