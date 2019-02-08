‘The Irish Times’ launches second annual business awards

The second edition of The Irish Times Business Awards, in association with KPMG has been launched.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held in the Mansion House in Dublin on May 8th, when a Business Person of the Year will be announced along with five other category winners – Company of the Year, Local Enterprise of the Year, Chief Financial Officer of the Year, Deal of the Year, and Distinguished Leader in Business.

The inaugural Business Person of the Year Award was won in 2018 by Siobhán Talbot, group managing director of Glanbia. Other award winners on the night were CRH as Company of the Year, Mark Bourke of AIB as chief financial officer of the year, Statsports for Deal of the Year, and Mark FitzGerald of Sherry FitzGerald as Distinguished Leader in Business.

The 2018 Business Person of the Year Award winner Siobhan Talbot, group managing director of Glanbia. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The winner of the 2019 Business Person of the Year Award will be chosen from the monthly Business Person of the Month winners. The candidates chosen thus far are: Netwatch Group’s David Walsh; Eddie O’Connor of Mainstream Renewable Power; Peter Jackson of Paddy Power; Smurfit Kappa’s Tony Smurfit; Séamus Mulligan of Adapt Pharma; Coillte’s Fergal Leamy; Dr Elaine Sullivan of Carrick Therapeutics; Dr Nora Khaldi of Nuritas, and Denis O’Sullivan of Gas Networks Ireland.

Liam Kavanagh, managing director of the Irish Times, said this year’s Business Awards would build on very successful inauguration in 2018 and continue to reflect the high standard of business leadership talent on the island.

KPMG’s managing partner Shaun Murphy said the awards would once again recognise “great leadership and exceptional performance” among the business community here.

“The outstanding individuals and teams operating in so many of Ireland’s businesses make the awards incredibly competitive and we’re really looking forward to the culmination of the programme in a few months’ time.”

To book a table for this year’s gala event, contact Aileen Cotter at businessawards@irishtimes.com