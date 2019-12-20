Test your brain with Ciarán Hancock’s Christmas Business Quiz

1. Which company has been charged with delivering high-speed broadband to rural Ireland?

2. In which city was the new Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf born?

3. Which Meath-based couple made €266m from the sale of their business this year?

4. In May, who was chosen as the Business Person of the Year at the Irish Times Business Awards in partnership with KPMG?

5. Which Irish company owns the Slimfast brand?

6. Who won the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in November?

7. It was a turbulent year for the FAI. Which telecoms company decided to end its title sponsorship of the Irish national team?

8. Who took over as Aer Lingus chief executive this year and who did he replace?

9. Who are the four women pictured?

10.Who won the RDS gold medal for industry this year?

11. What company had the distinction of being the only one to float on the Euronext stock market in Dublin in 2019?

12. What type of aircraft was grounded this year by regulators after two crashes that resulted in the deaths of all 346 people on board?

13. Who are the new owners of Independent News & Media?

14. Which cinema brand is operated by the Press-Up hospitality group?

15. Adare Manor won the right to stage the 2026 Ryder Cup. Which famous local businessman owns the luxury hotel and golf resort?

16. Who has been chosen as the new worldwide chair of the Ireland Funds?

17. Which billionaire financier is investing €2 million in FAI Cup winners Shamrock Rovers for a 25 per cent stake in the club?

18. In Budget 2020, the rate of stamp duty applicable to non-residential property transactions was raised from 6 per cent to what level?

19. Cairn Homes received the green light to seek planning permission for its prime site at Montrose in Donnybook. How many homes does it want to build?

20. Who said: “They’ve bulldozed competiton, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else.”

21. Which Irish listed company had its shares suspended this year after the emergence of major accounting irregularities?

22. Which Irish property group left the Dublin stock market this year?

23. The aviation regulator slashed passenger charges by 11 per cent at Dublin Airport for the next five years. What is the new average charge for that period?

24. Which airline closed all of its direct transatlantic routes out of Ireland during 2019 as a cutting measure?

25. Why was Carlos Ghosn in the headlines this year?

26. Who acquired the former Clerys department store in Dublin in 2019?

27. Which tech company that floated this year lost the most value post IPO? Uber, Lyft or Peleton?

28. Paddy Power Betfair changed its name this year. What is it now called?

29. Which Leitrim distillery produced the first batch of its own Irish whiskey during the year?

30. Dublin’s tallest residential tower opened to tenants this year. What is it called?

This will be awarded to the first name out of the hat for all completed entries. So there’s every incentive for you just to enter the competition.

Terms and conditions on the prizes will be notified to the winners. The judges decisions on the winners will be final.

Entries should be sent for the attention of Ciarán Hancock to: The Irish Times, 24 Tara Street, Dublin 2 or by email to bizquiz@irishtimes.com

Entries must be received by Monday, January 6th. The winners will be announced later that week. Best of luck and Happy Christmas.