Teneo acquires UK arm of Ridgeway Partners

Teneo, the CEO advisory firm led by Irishman Declan Kelly, has acquired the UK arm of Ridgeway Partners.

London-based Ridgeway specialises in executive search, board appointments and succession planning. The 30-strong team from Ridgeway Partners will join Teneo’s 300 professionals in the UK and over 800 Teneo employees globally.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is the third deal announced by Teneo in the UK and Ireland in the past twelve months and follows the acquisitions in Ireland of organizational performance specialists Kotinos and communications firm Bridge PR.

“We are truly delighted to be welcoming the Ridgeway team to Teneo,” said Mr Kelly. “CEOs and leading companies today demand integrated services to help address their biggest challenges and opportunities.

“We believe talent advisory is a critical component of those services and are deeply committed to further building out our global capabilities in this area to best serve Teneo’s clients.”