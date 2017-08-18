YouTube has had ‘monopoly’ on creative culture, says YouTube star

“YouTube has had a monopoly on the creative culture for a long time,” according to Casey Neistat, a YouTube personality and filmmaker.

In response to a question from The Irish Times on Facebook’s new video offering, Facebook Watch, Mr Neistat said it will be very good for YouTube but will also be good for audiences.

“I liken it to Bill Gates investing in Apple. He invested in Apple to create competition,” Mr Neistat added.

The video blogger who has over 7 million YouTube subscribers was speaking to press at an event in advance of a technology event in October called crashtech.

Mr Neistat rose to fame after producing a short film in 2003 entitled “iPod’s Dirty Secret” which criticised the company’s lack of battery replacement programme for the iPod.

Since then he has gained a substantial following on video site YouTube, an aspect of his business he says generates “significant revenue.”

The filmmaker sold a social-sharing application to CNN in 2016 for around $25 million. Although CNN acquired his app, Beme, they shut it down immediately, instead opting to use Mr Neistat and his team. CNN believed that he could help the company package news to better appeal to younger audiences.

Aside from YouTube, Mr Neistat has a significant Instagram and Twitter following.