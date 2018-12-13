It has been a watershed year for internet users: the Cambridge Analytica and Facebook scandal highlighted the extent to which tech giants are harvesting user data and selling it on to third parties who in turn make big bucks off combining this information to create surprisingly detailed data profiles on us all.

We can vote with our feet by deleting all social media accounts, choosing not to shop on Amazon and similar, and using a non-tracking search engine such as DuckDuckGo but this might feel a little bit like going off the grid. Besides which, good luck closing the digital doors after so many of your data horses have bolted.