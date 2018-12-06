Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Chinese phone maker notches up a hit

€460

Ever heard of Xiaomi? The Chinese phone maker has been making inroads in the Android market for the past couple of years, and now Ireland is next on its agenda. The Mi Mix 2S is being sold exclusively by Three Ireland and it comes with everything you’d expect to see on a flagship phone: fingerprint reader, AI-powered dual camera, wireless charging and speedy performance. It looks good too, and skips out the controversial notch that is creeping into so many phones. What you wouldn’t expect? It’s on prepay for under €460.

three.ie