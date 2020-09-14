Xbox Series S review: The X’s cheaper, smaller sibling

Microsoft is set to add not one but two new consoles to its next-gen line-up. Can’t quite stretch to the Xbox Series X? Then take a look at its more affordable sibling. The Xbox Series S is not only smaller in price, but it will also hog less room in your home gaming set-up. The device is expected to have 4K streaming, 4K upscaling, and a 512GB solid-state storage drive. You’ll need that space, though, because the Series S is all digital, which means downloads only. But then, when was the last time you bought a physical game? microsoft.com