Workday to create 400 new jobs in Dublin

Workday, the the HR and financial management software company, is to create 400 new jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin. The new roles, in product and technology development, will boost the company’s Irish workforce by 30 per cent and help support regional growth.

Workday said the majority of the 400 new roles will span product and technology development, which includes software engineering, with additional opportunities in sales, customer operations, and other functions. Employees based out of the Workday Dublin office play an integral role in the company’s innovation efforts, including research and product development.

Workday currently employs more than 1,300 people from all over the world, including over 800 engineers, at its European headquarters in Kings Building, Smithfield, Dublin 7. It first located in Dublin in 2008 following the acquisition of Cape Clear, an Irish technology company which was an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) provider. In 2015, Workday opened its new European headquarters in Kings Building.

Chano Fernandez, co-chief executive of Workday, said the company’s Irish team has helped to shape its technology and ultimately supported the success of our customers around the world.

“With this added support, we’ll be able to continue this great progress by expanding our efforts in the region and fostering a great culture in our Dublin office,” he said.

Chris Byrne, senior vice president, technology customer operations, Workday, said there are “really dynamic career opportunities” available as part of the new hiring round.