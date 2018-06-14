Wisetek opens new California facility, creating 20 jobs

Irish-based IT disposal and data destruction firm Wisetek has opened its new facility in Sacremento, California, creating 20 jobs in the US.

Wisetek has a number of offices in the US, with its headquarters in Maryland and operational centres in Massachusetts and Austin. The company also has offices in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

“The establishment of this facility highlights another milestone achievement for Wisetek in the continued growth and success of our US business,” said chief executive Sean Sheehan. “We are continuing to deliver on our promise to better support our new and existing IT manufacturing, data centre and Large IT user customers in the rapidly expanding IT secondary marketplace, whilst operating to the highest sustainability and circular economy principles.”

The new facility will be used to process old electronics and function as a base for Wisetek’s mobile shredding fleet.

Enterprise Ireland welcomed the establishment of the new facility. “The city’s proximity to industrial and technology hubs will provide Wisetek with a strategic advantage, and access to talent will aid in the company’s growth,” said Sara Hill, SVP Advanced Technologies with Enterprise Ireland USA. “The Greater Sacramento Economic Council was a helpful catalyst to the launch of Wisetek’s West Coast hub and continue to be a great resource for Irish companies looking to expand in the area.”