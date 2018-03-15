Wisetek creates 25 jobs in US with new Texas facility

IT asset disposal firm Wisetek has opened a new operations centre in the US, creating 25 jobs.

The Cork-based companyhas added the Austin, Texas centre to its US operation in Massachusetts and California. It currently has its US headquarters in Maryland.

The official opening of the Texas facility was carried out by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys and Julie Sinnamon, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland.

Chief executive Sean Sheehan welcomed the support provided by Enterprise Ireland, saying it had been “significant” and had played an important role as the fiorm looked to scale up its business internationally.

The latest expansion follows Wisetek’s merger last November of its US operations with Computer Discounters Inc (CDI), which trades under the Wisetek DataKillers brand. The firm said it is actively looking for other acquisitions. It also has operations in Asia and the Middle East.