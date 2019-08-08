Wicked Ball: the toy that matches your pet’s mood

How much do you love your pet? Enough to spend more than €30 on a ball that will keep your furry friend entertained and active while you are out of the house? Wicked Ball is a smart ball (yes, a smart ball) that has three different modes programmed by the owner to fit in with your pet’s mood. Whether your pet is in a more gentle mood, an active mood or slap bang in the middle of normal, you can set it and let it react to your cat or dog. It’s waterproof, washable and, most importantly, it doesn’t require an app, with a non-smartphone based control system.

cheerble.com/