Where did Sinn Féin’s nuanced understanding of data protection issues go?

Party’s history of being well informed over privacy issues makes database saga baffling

Karlin Lillington

As numerous General Data Protection Regulation experts have pointed out, this database seems far from compliant with Irish or EU data laws, on numerous points. File photograph: Getty

As numerous General Data Protection Regulation experts have pointed out, this database seems far from compliant with Irish or EU data laws, on numerous points. File photograph: Getty

Ever since the start of the Sinn Féin Abú electoral database saga, I’ve watched and listened in a synchronous state of dropjaw disbelief.

What? How? Why? And again, just . . . what!

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.