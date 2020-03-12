Westport-headquartered start-up Payslip raises €2.7m

Co Mayo-based fintech start-up Payslip, which is led by former Taxback chief executive Fidelma McGuirk, has raised a further €2.7 million.

Headquartered in Westport, the company provides software that simplifies and reduces the costs of managing a global payroll for businesses with employees in multiple jurisdictions. Clients include LogMeIn, Teamwork and AMCS Group.

Led by Frontline Ventures, the Series A funding round, which was oversubscribed, included participation by HBAN Bloom Equity, Tribal VC and Enterprise Ireland. The company secured €1million in a seed round from the same backers two years ago.

Payslip said it has seen significant new interest from companies in it solutions, which was tied to the need for employees to work from home due to the spread of the coronavirus that causes the illness, Covid-19.

It said it intends to use the new financing to take on more employees and to accelerate client acquisition across Europe and the US.

“We are excited by this Series A funding from our investment partners. Payslip Global Payroll platform has already become a critical technology, enabling our clients’ business growth, we see this as they expand year on year,” said Ms McGuirk.

“Our plan is to be the automation and integration technology partner of choice for global payroll management among multi-national employers with a tech-led and digital growth mindset. This Series A funding will enable us to scale our team and have increased market impact,’ she added.

Prior to establishing Payslip, Ms McGuirk founded Sprintax, a SaaS-based platform for the international student tax market. She also spent more than a decade working at Taxback, the group established by entrepreneur Terry Clune that now employs over 1,400 staff in 22 countries.