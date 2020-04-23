Wellcam keeps you connected smartly with older relatives

€289 plus Smartzone video service

In the middle of a pandemic, technology has been a great way to connect with friends and family, from Zoom calls to Houseparty. Smartzone has added a new camera to its home security system that will give you peace of mind when it comes to looking after older members of the family. The Wellcam is designed to assist independent living, with a camera, a two-way speaker and activity sensors. You can check in visually on your family member, or they can call your Smartzone app directly at the touch of a button.

Activity monitor

The activity monitor on the camera will let you know if there is anything out of the ordinary going on, learning activity patterns and alerting you when they change. Although it needs a Smartzone account, you can add it to your own and put the device in your family member’s home – but it will require a broadband connection.