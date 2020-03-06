Web Summit organisers make Toronto event an online-only affair due to Coronavirus

The organisers of the Web Summit has said its sister conference Collision, which was to be held in Toronto in June, will now be an online-only event due to the spread of the coronavirus that leads to Covid-19.

Web Summit co-founder and chief executive Paddy Cosgrave invited those due to attend the event to take part in “Collision from Home” as an alternative.

“For now, given the evolving nature of Covid-19, we think gathering tens of thousands of people from almost every country in the world in one place this June would be irresponsible. Toronto has not suffered a significant Covid-19 outbreak, and at Collision we want to ensure that remains the case,” said Mr Cosgrave.

He said while the conference will take place online, attendees will also get full transfers of their tickets to next year’s in-person event. Alternatively, they can request a full refund from today or up to 30 days after attending the remote version.

Mr Cosgrave said the company has previously noted the tendency of some people in recent years to “attend” its flagship Web Summit conference remotely by watching talks and participating in workshops when unable to attend in person.

“During Web Summit 2018 we noticed some attendees who were not in Lisbon but were nevertheless using our web and mobile apps for networking, connecting and chatting with exhibitors and attendees. These attendees watched many of our talks and participated in workshops. And they did it all remotely, “he said.

“Crises like Covid-19 demand responsibility and creativity. We want to do our part and we hope others will too,” he added.

Collision move to Toronto for the first time last year after relocating from New Orleans.

The organisers of Web Summit recently had to postpone another sister event. In November, it took the decision to postpone the Rise event in Hong Kong due to ongoing tensions in the protectorate.

Rise, an event that has been held annually in Hong Kong since 2015, typically attracts more than 16,000 attendees from over 100 countries. The conference was due to be held in March but was cancelled due to safety concerns.

At this stage, Web Summit is still due to take place in Lisbon in November.