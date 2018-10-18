Web log: A screaming streaming service for horror fans

Subscribe to Shudder for terrifying selection of paranormal, sci-fi and psychological films

Marie Boran
Are you brave enough to sign to up horror movie site Shudder?

Are you brave enough to sign to up horror movie site Shudder?

 

I’m not a slasher fan, I think most zombie movies are derivative, and I really dislike torture flicks like Jigsaw. So what I am doing signing to up horror movie site Shudder? This specialist streaming service has scares to suit all tastes including my favourite genres: paranormal, sci-fi and psychological thrillers.

Even if you don’t want to add another streaming service to your monthly bills, you can enjoy a free seven-day trial or simply subscribe for one month and binge on spooky flicks in the lead-up to Halloween.

Cryptic warning

If you’re looking for something a little different than the usual Netflix fare, I recommend Missions (2017), a French sci-fi horror set in space. A crew of American astronauts are about to land on Mars when they receive a cryptic warning message. The spacecraft lands and they find out they are not alone; the crew meets Vladimir Komarov (genuine historical person), a Soviet cosmonaut and the first man to have died in space all the way back in 1967. Hit Google for the real life story of Komarov who died on re-entry to Earth and was given an open casket funeral complete with charred remains.

shudder.com