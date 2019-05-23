Waterford VR company partners with Alabama space centre

Waterford virtual reality company VR Education has partnered with Alabama’s top paid tourist attraction in a deal that will see its Apollo 11 VR experience incorporated into the centre’s attractions.

The move into the US Space and Rocket Centre comes after the company was chosen by Facebook as part of a programme to deliver demonstration experiences of its Oculus brand of headsets.

“We are delighted to be working with the US Space and Rocket Centre. This year they are expecting over one million visitors to walk through their doors and the Centre has given us a prime location within the museum where visitors can participate in the Apollo 11 VR experience,” said David Whelan, chief executive of VR Education.

The company’s Apollo 11 experience allows users to explore detail of the lunar module and command module associated with the space mission. Gamers can land on the moon’s surface and explore all details of the lunar and command modules.

The original Apollo 11 recorded €1.4 million in sales since going live in 2017.