Waterford to get 40 jobs as Trilateral Research expands

UK research, consultancy and technology company Trilateral Research is to add 40 new jobs at its Waterford-based European operations centre over the next four years.

The company said the new roles would be in software development, data science and data ethics as well as administrative support.

Trilateral Research has an office in Belview Port, Waterford, which will incorporate machine learning, AI and software specialisms alongside research, data protection and cyber-risk services

“We are delighted to expand our work in Europe via the Waterford office and have been fortunate to avail of the high-quality talent pool of technology experts here in Ireland, ” said Trilateral Research’s co-director, Kush Wadhwa. “Being co-located in Ireland also allows us to work directly with cutting edge technology companies from other international locations, enabling us to participate in international innovation efforts.”

Head of Irish operations Rachel Finn said the office would be Waterford office will be an innovation hub for the company’s Striad platform and data protection and cyber-risk services. “The South East is an emerging technology hub, and it is an excellent launch-pad for regional, national and international collaboration,” she said.

The news was welcomed by Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar. “Trilateral is a cutting-edge company and their decision to double their headcount over the next year and to create 40 new jobs over the next four years is a welcome boost for the South East,” he said. “The government is focused on creating new opportunities across the country and we will be working to secure further investment for all regions, in the months and years ahead.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the announcement was a vote of confidence in Waterford and the region’s ability to provide a highly skilled and talented workforce for companies like Trilateral Research. “It demonstrates the South East’s strong value proposition. This investment is aligned with IDA’s strategy of growing regional investments.”