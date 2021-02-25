Want to de-Google your life? Here’s alternative browsers, email and search engines

There have been concerns about the amount of data that Google is gathering about us

Ciara O'Brien
While you can cut Google services out of your own life, you can’t control what other people, such as your family, do. photograph: iStock

While you can cut Google services out of your own life, you can’t control what other people, such as your family, do. photograph: iStock

Google has become a major presence in our everyday lives. Whether it is our mobile phones, our smart home devices, search engines or email, it’s everywhere.

For many people, that works just fine. The services are reliable, some are free, and they do what we need them to do.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.