VR Education shows first-half loss but says revenue on target

Irish technology company VR Education incurred a pretax loss of €4.1 million in the first six months of 2018 as the costs of its stock market flotation affected its figures.

But the company, which focuses on the education space, said its revenues were expected to meet full year targets as figures rose 30 per cent to €300,000.

The company entereted the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the ESM market of the Irish Stock Exchange in March, raisiing £6 million in the placing.

VR Education said the pretax loss for the period to June 30th included a non-cash fair value loss arising on derivate financial liabilities of €2.6 million, when convertible debt and preference shares were converted to ordinary shares, and extinguishment costs of €300,000.

Loss per share for the period was 2 cent, compared with €1.15 in the same six months of 2017.

An EBITDA loss of €1.2 million was in line with management expectations, the company said.

The firm said revenue for the year was expected to be heavily weighted towards the second half of the year.

VR Education had net cash of €4.9 million at the end of the period.