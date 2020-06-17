VR Education notified of exercise of options over more than 330,000 shares

Waterford-based virtual reality company VR Education said it has received notification for the exercise of options over more than 330,000 shares, rasing almost €8,600.

The company, which focuses on education and training, said the exercise of options over 330,447 ordinary shares was at an exercise price of 2.6 cent, providing it with gross proceeds of €8,591.62.

Before trading opened on Wednesday, the company’s shares were priced at over 20 cent on the Irish market, indicating a value for the options of €66,750.

The company will apply to the London Stock Exchange to admit the shares to trading on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and the Irish exchange where the company also has a listing. Admission of the shares will take place around June 22nd and the shares will rank pari passu with existing shares.

VR Education said earlier this week that revenue at the group rose 43 per cent last year, leading the company to report a loss before tax of €1.9 million in line with expectations.

Net cash at the end of the year was €1.3 million and the company carried no debt.