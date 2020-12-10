VR Education launches Engage virtual reality for Apple’s iOS

Virtual reality technology company VR Education Holdings has launched its Engage platform for Apple’s iOS operating system.

That makes the software available for Apple products including iPhones and iPads via the Apple App store. The move follows the release of Engage Mobile in July 2020 for Android based phones and tablets.

The next generation communications platform facilitates meetings, events, training and remote learning solutions within virtual reality. Among its enterprise clientsare Facebook, XPrize Organization, HTC, Fidelity, European Commission, SNCF, Yahoo and HTC.

HTC hosted its 2020 Vive Ecosystem Conference on Engage and subsequently invested €3 million in the group. The company has also signed a commercial agreement with HTC for the resale of Engage services within Greater China.

Chief executive of VR Education David Whelan said the company was looking towards an “exciting 2021”.

“This year has seen many milestones for the group, which today delivered on the promise of Engage running on Apple products. This means we have now built and deployed versions of the platform for use on most mobile phones and tablets,” he said.

“While 2020 has been about developing the ENGAGE platform and proving our business model, the focus for 2021 is on scaling our business and we look forward to working hand in hand with our key partners to achieve our goals.”