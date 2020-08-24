VR Education appoints new non-executive director

VR Education has announced the appointment of Dr Harry Kloor as a non-executive director of the company.

Based in the US, Dr Kloor is an entrepreneur, scientist, technologist, educator, policy advisor, and Hollywood producer and writer. He is also the chief executive and Co-founder of Beyond Imagination, a company seeking to build general-purpose robotic humanoids.

Previously, he worked as an advisor for NASA, the US Senate, Jet Propulsion Laboratories, and numerous other science organisations. Dr Kloor is also one of the five founding team members of XPRIZE, a non-profit organisation that designs and hosts public competitions.

Coinciding with the appointment of Dr Kloor, Mike Boyce, who has been a director of VR since February 2018, is stepping down from the board to pursue other business interests.

“I am delighted to welcome Harry to the board. He has deep experience in the education sector and in driving adoption of new technologies, particularly in the important US marketplace. We look forward to his insight and support as we continue to deliver on our strategy and benefit from the increasing interest in VR in multiple sectors,” said chairman Richard Cooper.