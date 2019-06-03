Voyego signs deal with Aer Lingus to allow new forms of payment

Irish technology company Voyego has signed a deal with Aer Lingus that will see it work on a new payments hub platform with the airline, allowing it to accept alternative forms of payment such as Apple Pay or Avios loyalty points.

The new system will also allow secure in-app payments, enabling customers to pay for flights at a single touch. It can be easily integrated into Aer Lingus’s current systems, automating back-office payment processes to make processing refunds and credits more efficient.

“The aviation industry is experiencing rapid change. These developments not only aim to deliver an outstanding e-commerce experience for passengers but also reduce airlines’ operational costs,” said Oliver Lynch, vice-president of business development at Voyego. “In this new digital environment airlines must provide passengers with their preferred payment methods, such as Apple Pay, that work seamlessly on mobile devices.

Dave O’Donovan, director of digital and mobile technologies with Aer Lingus, said the companies had worked together to design a solution to meet the airline’s business objectives.

“Together we developed an innovative platform that delivers a variety of new payment solutions, reduces the cost of payment processing and provides better functionality for end-users, our valued guests.”

Voyego, which is the travel and mobility division of IT provider Comtrade Group, a leading IT provider, provides software solutions for the airline and ground mobility industries. The company has already signed partnerships with Ryanair, Datalex and Daimler, and has offices in Dublin and Berlin.