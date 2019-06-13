Vodafone suffers major Irish and European outage

Vodafone suffered a major outage on all of its services on Thursday across a plethora of European countries although its understood that engineers have now found the root cause.

The telecommunications company said it is “currently investigating” the problems, which users across the Sate reported.

On Twitter, Vodafone said: “We thank you for your patience as we work to get this resolved.” It also told some users that it is currently “working through a high volume of queries”.

We are currently investigating a potential disruption to our fixed and mobile services. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this resolved. — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) June 13, 2019

A spokesman told The Irish Times that engineers have established what the problem was and that customers should see an improvement in the service before long.

Given the live nature of the issue, it is not clear when full service will be resumed, the company said.

Vodafone has the third largest retail revenue share in the fixed line market with 13.2 per cent. It holds 13.6 per cent of the fixed voice subscription market and 18.7 per cent of the broadband market - excluding mobile broadband.

