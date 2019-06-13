Vodafone resolves major global outage

Vodafone resolved a major outage in its network shortly after 6.15pm on Thursday.

Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands were among the European countries affected by a global outage which also hit countries including Australia and India.

Engineers for the telecommunications company identified the issue late on Thursday afternoon, while problems are believed to have started at around 3pm.

We are currently investigating a potential disruption to our fixed and mobile services. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this resolved. — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) June 13, 2019

A spokesman could not identify what was behind the problem by Thursday evening. One media report suggested a fault in an international link used to transmit data was to blame and said Vodafone was rerouting traffic to address the issue. The company could not confirm this.

However, it did definitively rule out a cyber attack.

Vodafone has the third largest retail revenue share in the fixed line market with 13.2 per cent. It holds 13.6 per cent of the fixed voice subscription market and 18.7 per cent of the broadband market – excluding mobile broadband.