Virgin Media removes data cap for ‘unlimited for life’ customers

Virgin Media Ireland said it would remove the cap on data usage for its “unlimited for life” mobile customers from next month.

The move eliminates the risk that users will go over the fair usage cap, which was set at 80GB, and potentially incur additional charges for 4G data use.

When the pandemic took hold last year, telecoms companies broadly paused the imposition of such charges as data use surged amid the direction from the Government to work from home where possible. There was a significant increase in overall usage of mobile networks in 2020, with Virgin Media highlighting 34 per cent growth in domestic call minutes throughout the year.

“We’re always looking for ways to help our customers stay connected so with the removal of or 80GB fair usage policy for our Virgin Mobile Unlimited customers, today’s announcement should really help those who, more than ever, have come to rely on their smartphones to work, rest and play,” said Karen Faughnan, head of commercial trading at Virgin Media.

The change does not affect Virgin Media’s EU roaming charges.