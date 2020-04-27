Virgin Media outage hits broadband network across Ireland

Virgin Media has said it is working “flat out” to resolve problems with its broadband service that hit the network on Monday evening.

The service is being cut out for short periods of time on an ongoing basis across the national network.

The cause of the problem, or how long it will take to remedy, is not yet clear.

In a statement, the company said it was now investigating the issue which “is seeing broadband connectivity interrupted for a very short period of time before being restored”.

“Our teams are urgently looking into the problem and will work flat out to fix it. We know how frustrating this is for customers and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The service interruptions have unsurprisingly drawn ire on social media, particularly given the reliance on broadband during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

An increased number of people are also working from home. Similar problems are being experienced by users in the UK.