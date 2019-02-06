Video game director settles case over purported dismissal

A director of an Irish subsidiary of video game giant Electronic Arts has settled his High Court case over his purported dismissal.

The court was told on Wednesday that Jean-Philippe Grenet, who previously secured an injunction preventing the company dismissing him from his €160,000 post, had reached an agreement with EA following a mediation before barrister Tom Mallon .

It is understood Mr Grenet (56) who was hired as director of global delivery service for Electronic Arts Ireland in Galway, will be leaving the company.

Oisín Quinn SC, for Mr Grenet, told Mr Justice Tony O’Connor that the case had been settled, all previous orders could be vacated and the proceedings could be struck out.

As part of the settlement, Mark Connaughton SC, for EA, read an agreed statement to the court.

“The parties are pleased to confirm that these proceedings and the dispute between them have been settled. Electronic Arts Ireland Ltd confirms that the original termination of Mr Grenet’s employment was withdrawn by it.

“Electronic Ireland acknowledges that Mr Grenet was a senior member of the management team for its customer experience team in Ireland, and Electronic Arts Ireland wishes him well in his future career,” the statement concluded.

No further details of the settlement were given.

Mr Justice O’Connor welcomed the settlement.

Proceedings

Mr Grenet brought proceedings after he was dismissed last November for allegedly making an inappropriate comment in a one-to-one video call with a colleague.

Mr Grenet had denied telling Austin, Texas-based staff member Tracy Simmons, he was not “going to pull my dick out and put it on the table to see who has the bigger dick”.

He says what he actually said was: “I don’t want to compare the length of my dick.”

He accepted the remark was a clumsy, inelegant and ill-advised expression. But he said it meant he “did not want to challenge” that particular person on a work matter.

It was also claimed Ms Simmons was actuated by malice and she had not been successful after expressing an interest in the role to which he was appointed.

The company then withdrew the initial decision to dismiss him and claimed his employment was validly terminated on a no-fault basis in a decision is made on December 10th last.

EA opposed Mr Grenet’s application for an injunction preventing the termination of his employment and denied any wrongdoing.

It claimed it was entitled in its decision of December 10th to dismiss Mr Grenet on a no-fault basis without having to give him a reason in accordance with the terms of his contract of employment.

Mr Justice O’Connor had granted Mr Grenet an injunction preventing his dismissal pending the outcome of the dispute.