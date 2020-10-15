Viatel forecasts €38m in revenues on back of Ripplecom acquisition

Irish telecoms group Viatel has acquired rival Ripplecom for an undisclosed sum in a move that is expected to drive revenues to over €38 million next year.

The combined business will have 3,500 business customers and 28,000 residential customers.

Ripplecom was founded by John McDonnell in Limerick in 2009. The company, which employs 31 people, provides telecoms and IT security services to the corporate, public sector and residential markets. Customers include Glanbia, Munster Joinery, the Barry Group, Regeneron and the Department of Education.

Commenting on the acquisition, Viatel chief executive Paul Rellis said he expected to see more consolidation happening in the telecoms and technology sector both locally and further afield.

“We have been very impressed by the capabilities of the Ripplecom team and we are convinced we will have a bright future together. Together I feel we can build a new and even stronger team with the right capabilities and continue to support business and consumer needs for superb customer service, great technology and disruptive solutions,” said Mr Rellis.

The Viatel group, which also includes Digiweb, provides connectivity, cloud and security solutions to businesses and has its own data centre facility in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

The company, which employs 120 people, counts the likes of Centric Health, CPL, Telus (formerly Voxpro) and Kingston International among its clients.