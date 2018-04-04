Viasat set for Dublin growth as it opens new office

Communications company Viasat is set to expand its office in Dublin, expecting to add 100 jobs over the next few years.

The company, which opened its new Dublin office on Wednesday, said it can host up to 250 staff in the new premises. The team will be focused on developing next-generation software and technology for Viasat’s target broadband markets, currently the commercial aviation industry.

Viasat currently employs almost 100 people in Dublin. Aside from expanding its staff numbers, Viasat said it would extend its development to include broader software and mobile application support for international maritime customers, European residential broadband and Wi-Fi markets, government systems as well as support for Viasat’s next-generation ultra-high capacity satellite platform, known as ViaSat-3. In March last year, Viasat announced a public private partnership with the European Space Agency to develop key components for the ViaSat-3 satellite communications system with European industry.

“We are expanding in Dublin as part of our overall objective to strengthen our regional service capabilities, in order to enhance our collaboration with customers and partners throughout Europe, and further build software and technology expertise in the region,” said Rick Baldridge, Viasat’s president and chief operating officer. “We believe the strong talent base located in Ireland will greatly expand our technical and business presence in Europe, and enable us to rapidly respond to new global broadband opportunities across a number of industry sectors.”

The news was welcomed by Minister of State at the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation John Halligan. “I am pleased to see the prominent role the European Space Agency (ESA) and IDA Ireland can play in supporting the growth of companies, like Viasat, throughout Europe. Ireland is a region where companies can thrive through fostering ongoing research and innovation,” he said.