Venu GPS smartwatch – better battery life and monitoring

Garmin Venu (From €350)

September is always a busy time for tech releases, with the IFA tech exhibition taking place in Berlin. Garmin has unveiled a new GPS smartwatch, Venu, which claims to have a battery life of six days and more health and fitness monitoring than you can ever need. It’s also Garmin’s first AMOLED screen smartwatch.

Many functions

Among the health and fitness functions it is offering are sleep tracking with pulse, respiration tracking, abnormal heartrate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, hydration tracking, breathwork activities and something called Body Battery that monitors energy levels at any given moment, which can help with scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep. There are also more than 40 on-device workouts that demonstrate form and technique on the user’s wrist.