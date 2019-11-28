VC funding for Irish companies on the decline

Venture capital funding for Irish companies during the first nine months of the year fell 21 per cent compared to the same period in 2018, new figures show.

Funding to the end of September fell to €430 million from €546 million a year earlier, according to new data from Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA).

The decline was largely due to a 38 per cent drop in deals above the €10 million mark.

At the same time, there has been a noticeable recovery in seed rounds and for deals below €10 million , the IVCA said. Seed funding deals were up 30 per cent in the third quarter.

The number of companies that have raised seed funding in the year to date is 90 per cent higher than in the same period last year.

Overseas investment has tailed off significantly during 2019, however, with a 60 per cent decline in the third quarter and 40 per cent off over the first nine months.

“Major overseas venture capital investors are less attracted by deals below €10 million that have characterised the Irish market this year,” said IVCA director general Sarah-Jane Larkin.

She said the reduction in overseas investment emphasised the need to introduce policy initiatives to unlock greater local private sector funding into domestic innovative companies, as happens in other European countries.

“While they remain an important player in the Irish market, as a nation we should not be overly dependent on overseas investors but create the environment locally to create Irish multinational companies,” said Ms Larkin.

Software accounted for a third of funding deals confirmed in the third quarter, with life sciences accounting for a further 14 per cent of transactions.

A surprising entry in the top three was food and drink, accounting for 26 per cent of VC deals on the back of deal involving whiskey distilleries such as West Cork Distillery.

According to IVCA, in excess of 2,500 Irish SMEs have raised VC and private equity of €5 billion since the onset of the credit crunch in 2008.