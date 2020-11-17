VC funding for Irish companies jumps 41% despite Covid crisis

Venture capital funding into Irish companies for the first nine months of the year is just €34 million below the total raised for the whole of 2019, new figures show.

New figures published on Tuesday show VC funding jumped 41 per cent to €193 million in the third quarter despite the Covid crisis.

This follows a record second quarter when funding jumped 58 per cent to €363.8 million and means total funding for the first nine months of 2020 stands at €785.7 million. It compares to €820 million invested in Irish companies in 2019.

Despite the pandemic, investment levels have been high with deals to date this year already surpassing the €740 million raised in 2018.

Growth in the third quarter was largely driven by a fivefold increase in deals in the €5 to €10 million category. Overall, deals in this range increased from two to 11 as against last year with the combined value rising to €72 million from €13.3 million.

The Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA), which compiled the figures, noted that 90 per cent of the deals recorded were for tech firms, which while facing Covid challenges, are less affected by it than companies in other sectors.

The association also cautioned that the figures did not reflect the difficulties experienced by early-stage companies seeking funding.

Deals in the €1 million to €5 million range fell by 20 per cent to €40.6 million versus the same quarter last year. In addition, IVCA director general Sarah-Jane Larkin said seed funding did not increase in line with the market in general.

Seed funding rose by just 9 per cent in the three months under review to €18.9 million, compared to a 41 per cent increase overall.

In other indicators of the pressure on start-ups, Ms Larkin said that deals of less than €1 million were down 7 per cent in the third quarter to €11 million and are 15 per cent lower for the first nine months of the year to €32.3 million.

Life sciences accounted for over a third of total funding at €282 for the year to the end of September, followed by software at €192 million, and fintech at €115 million.