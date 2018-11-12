US tech company to increase Dublin headcount by up to 140 in a year

US technology learning company Pluralsight plans to increase its headcount in Dublin by up to 140 staff in the next year as it builds brand awareness here.

The company, which has its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters here, has previously said its investment here will bring more than €40 million to Dublin’s local economy.

Pluralsight co-founder and chief executive Aaron Skonnard has set more ambitious targets for the group’s operations here than when it first announced its entry to the Irish market. Its staff here are primarily concentrated in roles including sales, marketing, operations, finance, and customer support.

In an interview with The Irish Times, Mr Skonnard said the company’s workforce in Dublin will double or triple in the next 12 months from the roughly 70 people it currently employs. Pluralsight envisaged having 150 employees here by 2020, a number which appears to have been eclipsed by ambitious growth plans.

Long-term ambitions

“In a year, people will know us and our team will be much bigger than it is now, probably two to three times, and we’ll be partners with most of the big enterprises here in the region and that’ll be a big starting point of what’s to come,” Mr Skonnard said.

“As we scale to our long-term ambitions, we’ll end up with thousands of people here eventually. It’ll always be smaller than our North America operation but it’ll be our most significant office outside of the US.”

Pluralsight is a tech platform that provides learning experiences and classes to businesses. Through its subscription service, companies can upskill workers through courses, interactive labs and mentoring. It also offers a service to consumers.

Headquartered in the United States, the Nasdaq-listed company has grown its non-US revenue to over 35 per cent of its business, most of which is generated in the EMEA region. Additionally, overall billing in the EMEA region have increased more than 50 per cent this year compared with 2017.

More than 15,000 businesses and users in over 150 countries have access to Pluralsight’s courses. The company, founded in 2004 as a classroom-based business before it used technology, counts Adobe, Telefonica and Nasdaq among its clients.