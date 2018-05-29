US software company to create up to 75 jobs in Belfast

A Boston-headquartered company that helps retailers and businesses get products to markets faster is to set up a new development centre in Belfast, creating up to 75 jobs.

Bamboo Rose, which has developed a software platform that connects retailers with manufacturers and suppliers, counts household names like Debenhams, Boots, Macys and Saks Fifth Avenue among its customers.

Founded in 2001, it operates from five locations including London, India and Hong Kong.

Increased demand for its products and services from global brands and retailers inspired the Boston organisation to look to Northern Ireland as its next investment location.

Sue Welch, chief executive of Bamboo Rose said: “We have a growing number of customers in Asia and Europe, and a developing base in Africa and the Middle East. As we expand our global presence, the Belfast centre will support our customers across Europe and drive innovation across the company.

“The bulk of the roles in Belfast will focus on software development and engineering. By tapping into the vast talent pool here, we will be able to test and develop new products and enhancements to our existing platform. This will help us drive forward our growth plans and create better software to connect the international retail community.”

Invest NI is supporting the investment with a package totalling £525,000.

Gary Hanley, senior vice president North Americas for Invest Northern Ireland, said the development centre in Belfast would create software development and professional services support jobs that could generate nearly £3 million in annual salaries.