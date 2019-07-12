US regulators approve $5bn Facebook fine over privacy issues

The US federal trade commission (FTC) approved a roughly $5 billion (€4.4 billion) settlement with Facebook Inc this week over its investigation into the social media company’s handling of user data, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The FTC has been investigating allegations that Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

The investigation has focussed on whether the sharing of data and other disputes violated a 2011 consent agreement between Facebook and the regulator.

Shares of Facebook rose after the news was reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier on Friday and closed up 1.8 per cent.

Facebook earlier this year said it had set aside $3 billion to pay for what it said it expected to be a $3 billion to $5 billion penalty.

Facebook declined to comment on the story, which said the 3-2 vote broke along party lines, with Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition to the fine.

The FTC declined to comment.

The settlement still needs to be finalised by the US justice department’s civil division and a final announcement could come as early as next week, the source said.

The fine would be the largest the FTC has levied on a technology company.

Facebook’s revenue for last year hit nearly $56 billion.

The Wall Street Journal report did not say what else the settlement includes beyond the fine, though it is expected to include limits on how Facebook treats user privacy. – Reuters, PA