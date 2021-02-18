US cybersecurity firm ThreatLocker to create 50 jobs in Dublin

US cybersecurity company ThreatLocker is to create 50 jobs in Dublin with the opening of a new European headquarters in the capital.

The firm, which works with more than 2,000 clients globally, said the new roles will be in engineering, sales and research and development.

ThreatLocker was founded in Florida in 2015 and provides enterprise-level cybersecurity tools for the managed services provider industry to improve the security of servers and endpoints.

Funds

It raised $4.4 million (€3.65 million) in a debt and equity deal last year with funds raised to be used for global expansion.

“Organisations are rapidly accelerating their digital transformations, while facing an ever-shifting cybersecurity landscape and increasing threats. This combination is driving huge demand for enterprise-level security from organisations that previously did not have the resources or means to procure them,” said chief executive Danny Jenkins.

“We are excited to plant our stake in the ground and help more organisations across Europe to gain the breadth of security needed to operate in the digital economy,” he added.