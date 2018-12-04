US cybersecurity firm Imperva to create 220 jobs in Belfast

A Nasdaq listed cyber security company is to establish a new facility in Northern Ireland which is expected to create 220 jobs.

Imperva, which is currently in the process of being acquired by the US private equity technology investment firm Thoma Bravo, is already recruiting for its new operation in Belfast.

The California headquartered company, which was established in 2002, intends to create the 220 jobs in the North over the next three to five years.

Imperva specialises in developing security products that protect organisations and government agencies from cyber criminals and cyber attacks in the cloud and on premises. It currently has more than 5,200 customers.

Chris Hylen, president and CEO of Imperva, believes its expansion to Belfast will enable the US firm to “tap into the tremendous talent in the region”.

Mr Hylen said Imperva wants to scale its business and continue to develop “innovative solutions” in Northern Ireland.

“We’re excited to be in Belfast and are looking forward to building a best-in-class team. Establishing an Imperva office in Belfast will help us fuel the next phase of our global growth and expansion, as part of our goal to become the world’s leading hybrid security company,” Mr Hylen said.

The US firm has been offered financial backing totaling £1,430,000 from Invest NI to support its Northern Ireland investment project.

Steve Harper, executive director of international business at Invest NI, said Imperva is a welcome addition to a growing cluster of cybersecurity companies in the North.

“Imperva’s investment will make a significant contribution to the cybersecurity sector in Northern Ireland which includes Rapid7, Proofpoint and Whitehat,” Mr Harper added.